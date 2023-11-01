OSWEGO – Edward James Woodward, 82, of Oswego passed away on October 26, 2023, with his loving family by his side.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Leon E. and Ester C. (Kehoe) Woodward.

Edward was a graduate of Oswego High School. He was a proud veteran having served in the Marines from 1960-1966. Edward was employed by Hammermill in Oswego where he worked as a papermaker for many years until his retirement in 2006.

Edward was an outdoorsman who was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time at his camp where he enjoyed yearly hunting trips. He also loved animals and spent time in the military training service dogs. More than anything, Edward loved his family, and his girls were the lights of his life.

Edward is survived by his loving daughters Susan (Joey Crowell) Woodward of Oswego and Patricia(Chris Stevens) Woodward of Pennellville, five adored grandchildren Cecelia, James, Nicole, Adam, and Christopher, and two great-grandchildren Oliver and Gianna. He also leaves behind his sister Kay Miceli as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his wife Mildred P. (Leavens) Woodward.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Association, or the local veterans. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...