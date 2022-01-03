OSWEGO – Efrain “Chopa” Rodriguez went home to be with Jesus on December 28, 2021 at he age of 68.

Efrain was born to to Efrain Sr. and Matilde Rodriguez on March 28, 1953 in Lajas, Puerto Rico.

He was an avid fan of cooking, fishing and farming. His farming career started in Homestead, Florida, and years later taking him to Oswego, New York, working in the local onion fields here in Oswego. Efrain was deeply loved by all his family and friends. He will forever be missed.

Efrain is survived by his partner Shirley Dashnau along with 3 brothers and 2 sisters that currently reside in New York and Puerto Rico. Efrain is also survived by his 13 children, Efrain, Jr., Arturo, Salvador, Don, Mirna, Martha, Danny, Nora, Veronica, Pablo, Juan, Victor and Marisa. Efrain was a loving grandfather to 26 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, from 12 – 2 p.m., with a service to follow, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego , NY 13126

Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted

-Matthew 5:4

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...