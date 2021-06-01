OSWEGO – Gary L. Dehm, 74, of Oswego, New York, passed on May 23, 2021.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of Charles J. and Elizabeth (Eicholzer) Dehm. He graduated from Oswego Catholic High School in 1964 as class president. Gary served in the United States Navy, stationed aboard the USS Simon Lake in Holyloch, Scotland from 1966-1968. He then earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education and Education Administration from the State University of New York College at Oswego.

He was a devoted, highly respected, and well-liked educator and administrator for 30 years in the Liverpool, Central Square, Phoenix, and North Syracuse School Districts. Gary retired in 2002 as the Principal of Allen Road Elementary School in North Syracuse. He continued his love and passion for helping others by volunteering for the Red Cross. He attended Word of Life Church in Baldwinsville, NY.

Gary was an avid hiker, who had a great love for the outdoors. He was able to build a cabin in the Adirondacks for his family where he served on the Lingerlong Ponds Association Board.

Gary is survived by his son, Christopher and daughter Caroline (Dehm) Carrsasco both of Jacksonville Beach FL, one grandson Alex Carrasco, his brothers David Dehm of Pennsylvania, Daniel Dehm of Baldwinsville, Charles Dehm of Liverpool a sister, Patricia (Dehm) Quonce of Oswego, and several nieces and nephews.

