OSWEGO – Gerald R. Sweeting, 78, of Oswego, New York, passed on April 24, 2022.

Born in Syracuse, New York, he was the son of the late William and Nona (Sheridan) Sweeting. Gerald worked as a laborer for the Labor Local 214 in Oswego. He met and married his wife Elsie Ingerson and they raised two sons, Jerry Jr. and Scott.

Gerald loved his family, and he enjoyed traveling.

Gerald is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elsie Ingerson Sweeting, his sons Jerry Sweeting Jr. of Oswego and Scott (Kim) Sweeting of Oswego, and his brother Robert (Sheila) Sweeting of Louisanna, sister Lillian Squires of Oswego, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gerald was predeceased by his brothers Billy, George, Ronnie, and Terry Sweeting and sisters Virginia Dumas and Joan Cooper.

Services will be held privately. Burial will be held in Ira Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

