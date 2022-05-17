OSWEGO – Gloria J. Germaine, 75, of Oswego, New York, passed on May 13, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Oswego, Gloria was the daughter of the late Phillip and Doris (Smith) Germain.

Gloria graduated from Oswego High school and went on to pursue her dream of being a nurse. She attended Morrisville College and Oswego State, where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing. Gloria’s nursing career spanned 42 years. She worked in various local health care facilities in administration, including serving as the Director of Nursing at St. Luke’s. After many years in administration, she worked in the Critical Care Unit at Lee Memorial, a job she loved and eventually retired from.

Gloria was a very nurturing and loving person. She loved to take care of others and took pride in her ability to do so. She was also a deeply religious person, who enjoyed giving back to her church community. She was for many years an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She took the lead in many charitable opportunities affiliated with the church.

Gloria’s other passion was gardening. She loved her flowers and extensive gardens. She loved creating beautiful gardens in her backyard for all to enjoy. More than anything, Gloria loved her family. She loved being a mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother and she will be missed deeply by all who loved her.

Gloria is survived by her loving children Kelly Prior of Georgia, Sean D. (Jen) Prior of Wisconsin, Brian T. Prior of Oswego, and Kevin M. Prior of Florida. Also surviving are her brother Edward Germain of Oswego and sister Cheri (Alex) Thompson of Hannibal, as well as nine beloved grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Gloria was predeceased by the father of her children David J. Prior and her brother Phillip James Germain.

Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, May 23, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 45 East Utica St. Burial will take place in St. Peter Cemetery. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

