FULTON – Gloria R. (Peck) Davis, 89, of Fulton, New York, passed on January 19, 2022.

Born in Fulton, she was the daughter of the late Frank L. and Nila G. (Martin) Peck. Gloria worked at Nestle’s in Fulton. She was married to the late Omar Davis Sr. and raised their children Dareen and Omar. She loved camping with her family and also enjoyed sewing.

Gloria is survived by her loving children Dareen Davis (Randy Worden) of Cato and Omar Davis Jr. of Fulton. She also leaves behind her sister Jenny Reynolds, grandchildren Michelle (Davis) Bogdanovich, Jaime (Lund) Ingersoll, Teri (Lund) Wallace, Christopher Davis, and Matthew Davis, great-grandchildren Victoria Bogdanovich and Alexis Ingersoll, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Omar Davis Sr., and her siblings James Peck, William Peck, Robert Peck, and Linda (Peck) Green.

Per Gloria’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. Her burial will take place in Mount Adnah Cemetery. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

