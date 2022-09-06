OSWEGO – Helen Elizabeth Carroll, 75, of West Third Street, Oswego, New York, died September 3, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, New York.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late George T. King and Honorine (Howard) King (Bill) Cook.

Helen was an Oswego High graduate of 1964. She then attended and graduated from Community General Hospital in 1967 as a Registered Nurse.

She worked and retired from the Oswego Hospital in 2001 having worked in many areas including the ICU and OR. She also worked as a nurse for Stone and Webster at the Steam Plant.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed camping in the Adirondacks, sail boating, kayaking, and water crafting. Most importantly she loved raising her family and grandchildren.

Helen is survived by her husband of 52 years, David J. Carroll Sr., her son David J. Carroll Jr., grandchildren Ken Isaiah Carroll and Baleigh Anna Carroll, and the late Raphah Michael Carroll, she also leaves behind aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins.

Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 8 at the Nelson Funeral Home. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Donations can be made to Human Concerns Center, 85 E. 4th Street Oswego.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...