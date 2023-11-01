OSWEGO – Irene L. Oleyourryk, 80, of Oswego, passed away on October 31, 2023.

Born in Temple Texas, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Marion (Pierce) Helmlinger.

Irene married the love of her life, her husband of 59 years, Raymond Oleyourryk, and raised their son Raymond. She was an excellent and loving wife and homemaker. She loved arts and crafts, was a talented painter, and was a phenomenal cook. She was known for and will forever be remembered for her outstanding meals. Irene also enjoyed playing bingo.

Irene was employed by BOCES where she worked as an aide and teacher for the handicapped. She also worked in the Oswego Hospital Cafeteria.

Irene is survived by her loving husband Raymond Oleyourryk of Oswego, her son Raymond C. (Venus) Oleyourryk Jr. of South Carolina, her siblings Mark Helmlinger and Diane Weintraub, and two adored grandchildren Ryan and Joshua Oleyourryk.

A committal service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 3rd, 2023, at All Saints Mausoleum, St. Peter Cemetery. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

