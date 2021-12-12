OSWEGO – James J. Adams, 87, of Oswego, New York, passed on December 5, 2021.

Born and raised in Syracuse, New York, James was the son of the late William and Katherine (O’Leary) Adams. James was a proud Veteran. He served in the US Marines from 1956-1958. He was a self-employed hairdresser and was also co-owner of the Contemporary School of Beauty in Syracuse.

James is survived by his loving daughter Cynthia Johnson, her husband Herbert, and his grandchildren Riley and Kristen Johnson. He also leaves behind his brothers Mark and Tom Adams, his sisters Mary Schneider and Veronica Giarratano, and fourteen nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his brothers William and Peter Adams and his sisters Barbara Boyle and Margaret Adams.

Graveside services and burial will be held in April 2022, in St. Agnes Cemetery in Syracuse. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.



