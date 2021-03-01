OSWEGO – James Timothy Hurley, 66, of Oswego passed away peacefully on February 24 after a brave and valiant battle with cancer, his ever devoted wife, Stacey by his side.

Jim was born to Timothy James Hurley, Jr. and Joan (Normile) Hurley on May 7, 1954 in Star Lake, NY. When Jim was 6, the family relocated to Colton, NY where he and his siblings enjoyed a fun and adventurous childhood and he grew into a very talented athlete. Playing proudly for Colton-Pierrepont Colts he received many awards in soccer, basketball and baseball. He achieved multiple awards for Soccer All-League and received Colton athletics highest award, the Varsity Coaches award.

After high school, Jim enrolled at North Country Community college in Saranac Lake NY. As a freshman on the soccer field, Jim was named the Saint Outstanding Performer for his role as North Country’s center fullback. During Jim’s 2 years as the co-captain he led his team to two conference titles. In 2017, Jim was inducted into the inaugural class of the North Country Athletic Hall of Fame. He went on to pursue his B.S in Physical Education at SUNY Cortland graduating in 1976.

All of his life, Jim was an avid outdoorsman. Spending over 30 years as a member of the Moosehead Mountain Hunting club, sharing a cabin with his life long friend, David Robert whom he met and befriended at the tender age of 5 years old. David remained a integral part of Jim’s life. At hunting camp he harvested several whitetail and shared many good times and great stories with the boys he grew up with in Colton. The motto being “What goes on at hunting camp, stays at hunting camp.”

After college, Jim became an employee at Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station in Scriba. He spent 34 years as a Radiation Protection Technician. There he made life long friends who enjoyed his quick wit, contagious smile and easy going personality. He retired in 2011.

Jim was predeceased by father, Timothy James Hurley Jr, mother, Joan (Normile) Hurley both of Colton NY , and very special uncle Charles “Chuck” Kelly of Ogdensburg.

Jim is survived by his wife and biggest fan, Stacey along with his very special companion, Rudy, his 6 yr old Havenese pup. Also surviving him is a daughter, Erin Hurley of Charlotte NC, one son, Sean (Emily Hoyt) Hurley of Scriba, two stepsons, Brad VanGorder of Fulton and Justin (BobbieRae) VanGorder of Oswego. Two granddaughters, Lillie and Baylee VanGorder of Oswego. Also surviving are four siblings, brother Stephen (Mary) Hurley of Baldwinsville, three sisters – Ellen Hurley of Tulsa Oklahoma, Jane (Tom) Gilbert of Liverpool, and Nancy Hurley of Burlington VT. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends.

In accordance with Jim’s wishes, there will be no services. The family is planning a traditional Irish wake to celebrate his life later in the spring. Nelson Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Memorial Donations can be made to the North Country Community College Athletic Scholarship fund.

