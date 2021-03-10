OSWEGO COUNTY – Joanne Galka died peacefully at home on March 6, surrounded by loved ones. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and friend to all those lucky enough to know her.

Joanne was born in 1947 and lived most of her adult life in Hannibal and Oswego, New York.

Joanne spent much of her time and energy serving others – whether it be family, friends, or complete strangers. She used her quilting, sewing, knitting, and general creative skills to make gifts for loved ones and needed items for various charities. She was always working with her hands and used her talents to bring joy and love to others. Joanne also volunteered with her home church, the Oswego Alliance Church. She co-founded a community food pantry at the church, and was heavily involved in the church’s community outreach and service missions.

She was an avid gardener and often said that she would rather dig up dirt outside than inside. She was also an animal lover and shared her home with many dogs – and even a couple cats – over the years. She loved Elvis, maple walnut ice cream, old B movies, fabric stores, yard sales, and giving funny gifts. But most of all: She loved spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and friends.

Joanne worked in many fields over the years and excelled in all of them. Before her retirement, she was the bookkeeper at the Valley News for many years. She had previously done office work for the Hannibal IGA, Sectional Structures in Oswego, and the WHEN radio station. She had also served as volunteer assistant treasurer for the Oswego Alliance Church for many years.

She was irreverent but kind, strong but gentle, a dreamer and a doer. She had a wonderful offbeat sense of humor that she passed on to her children so they would always be able to laugh at the absurdities of life. She lived her life with love and laughter and creativity and joy, and she will be missed dearly.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Bernard Galka Sr.; her loving children and their spouses: Sara Frick-Smith (Andy Smith), BJ (Sarah) Galka, and Leah Galka (Joseph Samuels); her grandchildren: Eddie Galka, Alex Galka, CT Frick, Aidan Frick, Drake Smith, and Paige Smith; her brother: Don (Pat) Gonyea; and many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents: Hilda and Walter Gonyea; and her brother Walter Gonyea Jr.

A private Celebration of Life was held by her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oswego Alliance Church Food Pantry or to Oswego County Hospice. Arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.

