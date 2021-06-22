John P. Demidowicz, Professor Emeritus at SUNY Oswego passed away on June 18, 2021.

John was born in Newark, New Jersey the son of the late John and Helen Demidowicz.

He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Spanish Language and Literature in 1953 and in 1954 earned his Master’s Degree from Middlebury College completing the requirements with the Middlebury Program in Madrid.

In the same year, John was accepted to the Ph.D. Program at the University of Madrid under the directorship of Dr. Joaquin de Entrambasaguas, renowned Professor. He received his degree in June of 1956. His doctoral dissertation: El Conde de las Navas, un Poligrafo Espanola published in Madrid 1957. He then moved on to Paris where he pursued courses at the University of Paris in Language and Literature.

He began his teaching career at Carteret Preparatory School in West Orange, New Jersey, and also taught at the Essex College of Business and Newark Preparatory School. In 1965, he joined the faculty of the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures at SUNY Oswego where he taught for thirty-two years. As Professor of Spanish, John was whole-heartedly devoted, dedicated and committed to his students. He was very proud to be a part of their lives, simply put, his students loved him.

His service to the College was equally important. He served as Chair of the Spanish Department from 1976-1981, and later was Acting Chair of the Hispanic and Italian Department from 1981-1983. From 1988-1993, he was the departmental representative to the Faculty Assembly and for ten years 1972-1982, he directed the successful Oswego-Madrid Summer Program. The University was truly a major part of his life, and he can be proud of his accomplishments and contributions.

John always had a deep and abiding interest in research which led to the publication of several articles on nineteenth century Spanish literature in the prestigious “Revista de Literatura” (Instituto Miguel de Cervantes de Filologia Hispanica—Madrid, and in the literary journal “Isadora” Madrid.

John was invited to present a paper on El Conde de las Navas, and his friendship and association with Dr. Alonso Zamora, distinguished and renowned scholar and a member of the Royal Spanish Academy in Madrid at the famous Ateneo Library on November 24, 2007.

A huge interest and curiosity were aroused when John said that Dr. Zamora communicated with him on a steady basis during the last few years of his life exchanging many letters in reference to Dr. Zamora’s History of the Royal Spanish Academy, which was the basis of their close friendship.

There was no greater love for John than his family. John married his wife Maria Rosa in Madrid in 1963. Since then, John and Maria created a huge album of precious and cherished memories from the birth of their son Bob to the birth of their grandson Eric who so greatly enriched their lives. So many unforgettable experiences were shared over the years.

When John wasn’t teaching he enjoyed music, playing the piano, reading and travel. Especially trips to Spain and Niagara on the Lake. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandson Eric and taking him to his golf tournaments across Upstate NY.

John leaves behind his beloved wife Maria Rosa of 57 years, his son Bob and partner Dottie Adams of Agawam, Massachusetts, his grandson Eric and his girlfriend Caitlin Wiltsey of Syracuse, NY, dear family member Julia Demidowicz of Millerton, NY, along with his extended family in Spain.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made on behalf of John Demidowicz to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=personal_part_search

John touched the lives of so many. He will be missed.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany St. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd, 134 East 5th St. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

