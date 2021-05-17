OSWEGO – John Pauldine, 77, of Oswego, New York, died May 13, 2021.

Born in Fulton, New York, he was the son of the late Michael and Rose (Abraham) Pauldine.

He was a US Army Veteran. He was employed at Alcan for many years. John enjoyed spending time with his family and was a former Elk member.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Thrall) Pauldine; a daughter Karilyn (Brian) Haley of Rochester; a brother Jamie (Judy) Pauldine of Fulton; three sisters Ana Marie (Ken) Stevens, Patricia Coloton, Rosemary (Paul) Scullin all of Oswego; and beloved granddaughter Alexis Haley of Rochester; several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the ICU at Oswego Health and special thanks to Dr. Matthew Liepke and Joan Newell.

Services will be held privately at the Nelson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the local Salvation Army.

