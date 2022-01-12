OSWEGO – It is with immense sorrow that we announce John R. Burnham, 57, passed away peacefully at home on January 8, 2022, with the love of his life, Sonya Boyko, by his side.

John was born in Oswego, New York, on March 9, 1964, where he stayed all his life. In his youth John was an exceptional baseball player, frequently pitching no-hitter games and knocking the ball out of the park more times than we can count. John also loved NASCAR, and you could find him many weekends at the Oswego Speedway. He had a superior sense of humor and loved a good laugh. John will be missed by many.

John was predeceased in death by his father and best friend, George (Bernie) Burnham.

He is survived by his mother Ann Burnham of Oswego, his daughter Tara Burnham of Houston, sister Debbie (Mike) Perkins of Weedsport, brother Glen Burnham of Sterling, nephews Brandon Burnham and Howard (Amy) Perkins, nieces Heather (Jose) Guevara and Jesika Perkins, great-niece Gabrielle Perkins, great nephews Nathan Murray and Jeremy Taylor, and three grandchildren Jaida and Mia Fizzard and Amarra Ketter

A special thank you to all of the people at Pizza Villa. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

