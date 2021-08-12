OSWEGO – John R. Knosp, 86, of Oswego, New York, passed on August 11, 2021.

Born and raised in Oswego, John was the son of the late John and Rose (Tuso) Knosp. John attended Oswego City Schools and was a graduate of Oswego High School. Mr. Knosp was a proud US veteran. He served in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956, during the Korean War and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant. John adored his family; he was the husband of Geraldine (Canale) Knosp and the father of Melissa Knosp. John and Gerry enjoyed 63 years of marriage. He worked for over 40 years in the Auto Industry.

John was very involved in the Oswego Community. He was an active member of many organizations, served on various boards and volunteered countless hours. John was a member and Board Member of the Knights of Columbus for over 40 years, a thirty-year member of the Oswego Lion’s Club, a 25 year plus member, Board Member, and one of the originators for Meals on Wheels, and also a member of the American Legion for more than 30 years. John was an active member of St. Mary’s Church for many years. He served as an usher and also worked at the annual St. Mary’s Bazaar for many years.

John loved going to Breitbeck Park, and enjoyed daily walks in the park with his beloved dog Rosie. He also loved meeting his boys at McDonald’s for morning coffee.

In addition to his wife and daughter, John leaves behind his brother Donald E. (Barb) Knosp, sisters in law Karen Walker and Donna (David) Brown, and many nieces and nephews, especially, Jeff Baldwin, Renee Walker, Shelly Andrews, Bethany Goodfellow, Kim Meeker, Terri Kern, Donna Knosp, Donald Knosp, Susan Canale, Kevin Canale, Mary Canale.

He was loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

John was predeceased by his parents John and Rose Knosp and his beloved dog Rosie.

Friends and family are invited to call on Sunday, August 15, 2021, from 1-4 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

