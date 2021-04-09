OSWEGO – John (Bob) Robert St. John, 81, of Cayuga Street, Oswego, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 3, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on January 29, 1940, in Oswego, NY, he was the son of the late John St. John and Mary Florence (Benzing) St. John.

Bob graduated from Oswego Catholic High School in 1958. He enlisted in the Army in March of 1962 and achieved the rank of Sergeant, before his honorable discharge in March of 1968. He had 20 years with the Oswego County IT department. Bob was also an active member of St. Paul’s Church.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Mary (Nan) St. John. He will be missed by his children: John, David (Kerri), Mark (Jill), and Michael (Margaret), and by his wonderful grandchildren: Matthew, Alexander, Patrick, and Shaelyn, and by his siblings, James (Patricia), and sr. Mary Alice, csj.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany St. Oswego. His funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepard Roman Catholic Church, 50 East Mohawk Street, Oswego.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Hospital online or the American Heart Association.

