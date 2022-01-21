SCRIBA, NY – John W. Martin, 77, of Scriba, New York, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 19, 2022, following a long illness.

Born in Scriba, to the late Kenneth & Hilda (Roosa) Martin, he graduated from Mexico High School in 1965. He served in the United States Navy from 1965-1970 and retired from Alcan Aluminum Corporation after 38 years, spending the majority of the years in the Cold Mill.

John believed in giving back to his community, and was a dedicated member of the Scriba Volunteer Fire Department for over 45 years, serving in various offices within the department, including five years as chief. He was a member of the Scriba Historical Society. He was also a past member of the Alcan Fire Brigade.

He was predeceased by his beloved sister & brother in-law; Patrica & Frank Fischer of New Haven.

John is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara (Jean); his son John P. and his son John Bryant; his daughter Helen and her children Logan & Bella; his brother Larry (Ruth) Martin of Florida; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, from 2 to 5 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street, Oswego.

Spring burial will be held in North Scriba Cemetery, where Military Honors will be rendered. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scriba Volunteer Fire Department Corporation, 5618 State Route 104, Oswego, NY 13126.

