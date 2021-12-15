OSWEGO – Karen A. Branfield, 76, of Oswego, New York, passed in Chesapeake, Virginia, on December 8, 2021.

Born in Oswego, Karen was the daughter of the late Margaret (Carkey) and Napoleon Paquette. Karen attended Oswego City Schools. She was a loving homemaker who enjoyed making memories with and spending time with her family. Karen enjoyed traveling, especially to warmer climates, where she could walk on the beach and collect shells. She also loved to read.

Karen is survived by her husband Harvey David Branfield, and her five children Pamela Menter Fox of Liverpool, Maggie Menter Carey (David) of Oswego, Patti Menter Barney (Ray) of Lisbon, John Menter of Liverpool, and Michael Menter of Oswego. She also leaves behind her four grandchildren Josh Fox, Michael Carey, Megan Barney, and Kati Barney, three great grandchildren Carina, Elliott, and Evelyn, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Karen was predeceased by her sister Betty Doran and her brothers Paul and Gary Paquette and her first husband and father of her children Robert “Mike” Menter.

Services will be held privately and her burial is being planned for the Spring of 2022 at New Haven Cemetery in Mexico.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

