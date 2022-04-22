OSWEGO – Katherine J. Saltalamachia, 73, of Oswego passed unexpectedly on April 21, 2022.

Born and raised in Oswego, Kathy was the daughter of the late Helen (North) and Charles E. Raby Jr.

Kathy graduated from St. Paul’s Academy and was a graduate of Oswego High School. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree from SUNY Oswego and completed 18 graduate hours at Cornell University.

Kathy was employed by the NYS Office of Children and Family Services where she served as the Supervisor of the Institutional Abuse Unit in Syracuse.

She was a member of the Elks 271 and also the Ladies Auxillary, where she served as Secretary. Kathy was an original PA 1000 Yard Benchrest Club Inc. member, a member of their Hall of Fame, and also served as the treasurer. She worked as an adjunct professor in the criminal justice department at SUNY Oswego and Cayuga Community College and was a proud NRA member.

Kathy loved her family and spending time with them. She also enjoyed gardening, horseback riding, quilting, painting, reading, and target shooting.

Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Joseph A. Saltalamachia, sons Joseph J. (Karrie) and Mathew J. (Jennifer) Saltalamachia and her sister Diane Pooler, and nephew Chris (Debbie) Pooler. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren Stephen and Maria Saltalamacchia.

Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, April 26, from 2-6 pm at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd. Entombment will take place in All Saints Mausoleum at St. Peter Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

