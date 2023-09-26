HANNIBAL, NY – Kim Louise Cole, Benca to all her babies and caretaker to all, passed away, on Monday, September 18, 2023, at the age of 65, at her home in Hannibal, NY.

Born in Fulton, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Beverly (Frawley) Raponi.

Kim was employed by the Fulton Post Office, for many years, but her passion was her family. Kim loved baking, cooking, gardening, crafting, shopping, and being all to everyone.

She is survived by her husband, David Cole, her puppies Tinkerbell and Maggie, her son and daughter-in-law Doug and Andrea Stevens and granddaughters Kylie and Kinsley, daughter and son-in-law Amanda and Jay Humphrey and grandsons Seth and Rhyle, and daughter and son-in-law Amanda and Dan Dedeo and granddaughter Emelia, as well as her brother Gale Raponi and two sisters Renee Donhouser and Rhonda Raponi, along with many nieces and nephews.

Kim died with her family by her side after a long fight. Love you more Benca.