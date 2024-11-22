OSWEGO – Kristine A. Greenwood, 75, of Oswego passed away unexpectedly on November 20, 2024.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late James W. and Anna (Barsuch) Cummins.

Kristine graduated from Oswego High School. She was a long-time, much-loved employee at GS Steamers Bar and Grill in Oswego. Kristine was a well known Greeter who loved her job of welcoming all who came in to dine. Kristine had an eye for fashion and was one of the best dressed women in Oswego. She was always fashionably put together and known to many as the “Hat Lady”. She was also very creative and enjoyed crafting. Kristine loved her family and friends and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Kristine is survived by her loving son James (Susan Mendoza) and grandchildren Mia and Naomi Greenwood of Florida, her siblings Michael (Marsha) Cummins of Scriba, Richard Cummins of New Haven, Mary (Robert) Hibbert of New Haven, Barbara (Michael) Converse of Ohio, and Jamie (William) Mitchell of Florida, and the father of her son Al Greenwood.

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, November 29, 2024, from 4-6 pm with a time to share memories at 6, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street, Oswego.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

