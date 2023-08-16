OSWEGO – Kristy J. Buskey, 38, of Scriba, passed unexpectedly on August 13, 2023.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of Gerald “Jerry” Buskey and Donna (Pepper) Buskey. Kristy was well-loved by her parents and family.

Kristy was a graduate of Oswego High School. She attended Bryant and Stratton College and earned an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice.

Kristy was employed by Oswego County Health Department where she worked as a caseworker for preventative services.

Kristy loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed camping and fishing. She also loved animals and was always taking in strays to care for them. Kristy was smart and beautiful. She was a loving mom to her sons Adrian and Bentley. She adored her boys and loved spending time with them. She was very proud of their love and success in racing quarter midgets.

Kristy is survived by her beloved sons Adrian and Bentley Buskey, her loving parents Jerry (Gloria) Buskey, and Donna Buskey (Danny Tiefke) of Scriba, her sister Mindy (Jerod) Farella of Texas, her grandmother Elinora Buskey of Scriba, her Aunt Tammy Solazzo, and Uncles Daniel (Pam), Rodney (Heidi), and Ryan (Kim) Buskey, also her Uncle Mark Denny and Aunt Patti Martin, as well as many cousins.

Kristy was most recently preceded in death by her grandfather Gerald “Red” Busky, her uncles Mike Solazzo, and Mike Martin, and her aunt Denise Denny (Buskey).

Family and friends are invited to call from 3-5 pm with a service to follow on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

