OSWEGO – Laurie Mangano-Cornelius, 54, of Oswego, passed on December 3, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Oswego, Laurie was the daughter of Thomas (Joyce) Mangano of Oswego and Laura (Vivlemore) of Syracuse.
Laurie was a graduate of Oswego High School. She was very passionate about politics. Laurie was employed by William Barclay as the Constituent Liason for the NYS Assembly. She was the majority whip for the Oswego County Legislature District 17 and she also served as chairwoman for the Oswego City Republican Party. Laurie loved spending time with her family and looked forward to family vacations and cherished time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Laurie is survived by her loving husband Wayne, three sons Christopher Cornelius, Brandon Cornelius, and Nicholas Cornelius, and niece Rikki Walker. She also leaves behind her sister Sarah Mangano, her best friend and sister Deneen Bowman, eight adored grandchildren, her aunt Kathleen (Don)Nalle, and several nieces and nephews.
Laurie was preceded in death by her brother Thomas John Mangano Jr. and her grandparents Joseph and Della Mangano.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, December 8th from 3-6 pm at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Graveside services will be held at a later date at St. Peter Cemetery. Donations can be made in Laurie’s name to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
