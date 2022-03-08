OSWEGO – Leslie Hart, 74, of Oswego, New York, passed on March 7, 2022.

Born in Fulton, New York, he was the son of the late Richard and Kathleen (Hammond) Hart. Les was a proud veteran having served in the US Navy. He was a graduate of Oswego High School and attended SUNY Canton. He was a member of Zeta Alpha Phi.

In 1973 Les began his lifelong career in the nuclear field. He worked at Fitzpatrick until moving to Nine Mile Point in 1977, as an Instrumentation and Control Tech and an In-Service Testing Tech until retiring in 2006.

He loved his family and adored his children. He was a great papa and was lovingly referred to as “Papa Les.” He was an avid reader and bowler and enjoyed bowling in a local league.

He looked forward to a good “brefast” at home or any local diner. Les was known to wear shorts year long, regardless of the season, and even snowblowed in them. His favorite outfit was a tie-dyed tee-shirt and shorts. He loved to BBQ and was proud of his Weber Grill. He also loved and was proud of his Chrysler 300 Hemi. He enjoyed boating, frequented many harbors in the area with his family, and wanted to be known as the Captain of all ships.

Les is survived by his wife Carolyn (Snook) Hart, his children Fred (Rina) Hart of Syracuse, Stephen C. (Carrie) Hart of Peekskill, Melissa Hurley (Anthony) Pannozzo of Oswego, and Michael “Mick” Hurley of Texas.

He also leaves behind his sister Mary Kay (Bob) Benjamin of Virginia, and brothers Larry (Amy) Hart of Texas, Steve (Jane) Hart of Webster, seven beloved grandchildren Lynzie, Jordan, Megan, Anthony, Ethan, Kaleb, and Mason, and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son Ryan Hart in 2000.

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

A funeral service will be held after the calling period.

Donations can be made in Les’s name to the School of Holy Childhood, 100 Groton Parkway Rochester, NY 14623, the Ryan L. Hart Scholarship at Cayuga Community College, or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...