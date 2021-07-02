OSWEGO – Linda A. Stark, 78, of Oswego, New York, passed away on June 30, 2021.

Born in Oswego she was the daughter of the late Edmund and Loretta (Feeney) Thrall.

She worked in the Oswego City School’s Lunch Program for many years. She vacationed in Florida for many years with her husband James Stark who predeceased her in 2012.

Surviving are her children, Christine O’Connor of Oswego and Scott Stark of Michigan, four grandchildren Shandon (Brett) Konu, Sean O’Connor, Emily Stark and Haley Stark.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 7 at Christ the Good Shepherd, 50 East Mohawk Street Oswego.

Nelson Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

