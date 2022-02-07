OSWEGO – Linda L. Shafer, 75, of Oswego, New York, passed on Ferbruary 4, 2022.

Linda was born in Fulton, New York, to her late parents Cyril E. and Velma M. (DeMott) Barton.

She graduated from Oswego High School. She married her husband, Richard H. Shafer Sr. and was a loving mom to their two children Richard Jr. and Jennifer. She worked as Assistant Manager in Food Services at Oswego State University.

Linda was the secretary for the Altar Rosary Society at Sacred Heart Church in Scriba, New York.

She loved to bake and cook for her family and friends. She adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, they were the center of her world. Linda was a loving and supportive wife and mother. She was a very involved Drum Corp Mom, often volunteering to cater and organize Drum Corp events and parades.

Linda is survived by her husband Richard H. Shafer Sr., her children Richard H. (Tamara) Shafer Jr. of Texas and Jennifer (Andrew and Amber) Walton of Syracuse. She also leaves behind two sisters Pamela (Robert) Talamo of Oswego and Julie LaMay of Weedsport, as well as four beloved grandchildren Amanda Shafer (Michael), Devin Shafer, Dillan Shafer (Kayla), and Madeleine Shafer, six great-grandchildren Kameryn, Kohen, Kacyn, Nora, Oliver, and Paisley, and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to call on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. A Catholic Funeral Mass will follow at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Scriba.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Linda’s name to Human Concerns.

Linda’s arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

