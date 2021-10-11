OSWEGO – Lois A. (Gillen) Mazzoli, 74, a former longtime resident of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2021.

She was born on July 20, 1947, to Donald M. and Frances M. (Bond) Gillen, in Oswego.

Lois was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a graduate of Oswego High School and Pauldine’s School of Beauty. She worked for Gabriel’s Beauty Salon in Oswego before leaving to start a family. Lois always put family first. She sacrificed much of her time acting as the caregiver for her disabled mother for many years.

She loved traveling to Las Vegas and Niagara Falls, gardening, interior decorating, and doting on her wonderful granddaughter, Chelsea.

Lois was predeceased by her parents; and many loved aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Angelo Mazzoli, Jr. of Red Creek; her daughter, Michelle Steria of Clay; her sons, Michael and Anthony, both of Oswego; and her granddaughter, Chelsea Mazzoli of Red Creek.

There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Oswego.

Nelson Funeral Homes has care of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider memorial donations in Lois’ name to: Rochester Regional Health Hospice (https://www.rrhgive.org/giving) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.)

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...