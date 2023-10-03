OSWEGO – Margaret Jean Lester, 95, of Oswego, passed away on October 1, 2023.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Margaret (Cockell) Cook.

Margaret worked as a receptionist for Fitzgibbons Boiler for 49 years. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed traveling all over the state to watch and support them at their hockey games and golf and swim meets through the years.

Margaret is survived by her sons William (Phyllis) Lester and Richard (Judy) Lester, four grandchildren Brian Lester, Michael Lester, Amie Shutts, and Maggie Lester, nine great-grandchildren Noah Lester, Addison Lester, Bryce Shutts, Evan Shutts, Jack Lester, and Katherine Lester, Elizabeth Lester, Reagan Adams-Lester and Loghan Adams-Lester, as well as her brother Robert Cook.

She was predeceased by her husband Larry Lester, and her siblings William Cook, Harry Cook, and Shirley Haynes.

Calling hours will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 6th at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany Street, Oswego. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, 120 West 5th Street. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...