OSWEOG – Margaret L. Farley, 98, of Oswego, New York, passed in North Carolina on December 31, 2021.

Margaret was born in Oswego on September 13, 1923, to Wallace and Dora (Syrell) Kelly. She worked for the Pinorama as a cook and also for SUNY Oswego as a janitor. She was a sweet and kindhearted person who embraced and loved everyone around her. Margaret enjoyed her time with family and especially loved to cook and bake for them.

Margaret is survived by her children Barbara Terrimaggi, Sharon Somers, Dawn Sawyer, and Frederick, Raymond, Dennis, Mark, and Thomas Farley. She also leaves behind many grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Frederick C. Farley Sr., her daughter Judy Fantom, and sons Robert and Michael Farley.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Eleven O’Clock at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

