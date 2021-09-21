OSWEGO – Marie Alice Smith, 91, of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Born in Sterling, she was the daughter of the late John and Ruth (Church) McMillen. Marie was married to the late George Smith with whom she enjoyed 61 years of marriage. Marie owned and operated Marie’s Beauty Salon for more than 63 years. She also enjoyed bowling and doing crafts, and she loved being around people.

Marie is survived by her nephew Blair McMillen, niece Joanne (David) Scruton, niece Debbie (Tom) Hall, nephew Gary (Martha) Smith and several great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband George, Marie was predeceased by her brother Paul McMillen.

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, September 24 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a service to follow at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

Burial will take place in Springbrook Cemetery, Fair Haven.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Oswego County Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

