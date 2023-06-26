OSWEGO, NY – Mary A. (Carroll) Miller, age 89, of Oswego, was called home to our Lord on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

She will be tremendously missed by her family, and best remembered as “truly one of a kind”.

Mary was born on August 22, 1933, in Oswego, New York to the late John and Catherine (Sweeney) Carroll. She was a proud member of the Hibernians, the Oswego Moose Lodge, and a founding member of the Oswego Buccaneer Booster Club.

Mary is survived by her sisters Marguerite (John) Aluzzo and Helene Spaulding; her son Joseph (Jo Ann) Conzone and stepchildren Randy Miller of Oswego, Charles Miller of Texas, and Mary-Missy (Chuck) Masters of Oregon. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Shannon (Christopher) Calvarese, Keri (Jay) McMillan, and Joseph Conzone Jr; as well as her step grandchildren Benjamin (Melissa) Miller, Erin Miller, Danielle Utter, Raymond (Malissa) Utter and Shawna (Eric) Thomas, 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews that she adored.

She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond A. Miller, son, Michael Conzone, and brothers, Patrick, and Richard Carroll.

Private Entombment will be held in All Saints Mausoleum, St. Peter’s Cemetery on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

