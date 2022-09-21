STERLING, NY – Mary Elizabeth Joyce, 64, of Sterling, New York, passed away on September 19, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Born in Oswego, New York, Mary was the daughter of William G. Sr. and the late Nannette D. (Davies) Joyce.

Mary loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was very social and loved being around people. She had a terrific sense of humor and loved playing jokes. She also enjoyed her birthday celebrations with her friends and family, which were the highlight of every summer. She also loved to watch movies and listen to music.

Mary loved the family home and property and enjoyed riding her golf cart down to the pond, often offering the kids a ride. She also loved her dogs. Mary was a very confident, positive, and loving person, with deep faith. She was known for her big hugs and her uncanny memory for friends and family members’ birthdays. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Mary was preceded in death by her loving mother Nannette D. Joyce as well as her eldest brother William G. Joyce Jr.

Mary is survived by her loving father William Sr., and her siblings George (Christine) Joyce of Sterling, Nannette M. Joyce of Sterling, Cindy (Michael) Hagenmayer of Oswego, and John M. Joyce of Oswego. She also leaves behind many loved nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family service and burial at St. Peter Cemetery. A Memorial Mass is being planned at St. Mary’s Church, on a later date to be announced. Donations can be made in Mary’s name to St. Mary’s Church in Oswego.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

