OSWEGO – Mary Kon, of Oswego, New York, died May 15, 2021, at Morningstar Care Center.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Antonina (Malek) Kaczowka.

Mary was a graduate of Beauty School and owned and operated her own business known as Mary’s Beauty Shop for many years.

She was predeceased by her husband Fred Kon, in 1999 and her loving dog Sandy, siblings Ann Kaczowka, Teresa Osetek, Helen Plata, Frances Hageny.

Mary was survived by her sisters, Estelle Lloyd and Bert Tracz and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services are private and burial at St. Peter’s Cemetery along side of her husband.

Nelson Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

