OSWEGO – Mary Louise Potter, 89, of Oswego, New York, passed away on July 28, 2022.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Marie (Mayer) Bernys.

Louise was married to Phillip Elwood Potter for 52 years and raised five children in Minetto, New York. Louise worked in retail for Montgomery Ward and Sears for many years. She loved her family, enjoyed her flowers and bird watching, and also loved to dance and enjoy a good book.

Louise is survived her daughters, Linda Louise Potter of Oswego and Phyllis (Jim) Sweet of Oswego; sons, Douglas (Gail) Potter of Pulaski and Daniel Lee Potter of the Phillipines; brother, Bob Bernys of Florida; sister, Gloria Mazzoli of Oswego; and ten adored grandchildren, Douglas Potter, Meredith Potter, Jennifer Crouse, Elisha Abare, Francine Abare, Luke Potter, Deonne Lynn Beckwith, Larissa Potter, Travis Potter and Jamie Sweet.

In addition to her parents, Louise was predeceased by her husband, Phillip; son, Michael Potter and brother, Edward Bernys.

Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

