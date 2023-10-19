OSWEGO – Michael L. Hedding, 60, of Oswego passed away on October 13, 2023.

Born in Miami Florida, he was the son of the late Norman and Linda (Padgett) Hedding.

Michael earned his Master’s Degree from Liberty University. He worked for Windstream in Oswego as a Technician and Analyst.

He also served in the Army National Guard.

Michael is survived by his wife Bonnie (Smith) Hedding, his sons Justin Hedding and Cory Hedding, and his step-children Ashlie Cornwall and Kenneth Leneave. He also leaves behind his siblings Alan Hedding, Tavia Frye, and Michelle Hedding DeCant, his grandson Atlas Hedding, and step-grandchildren Makenzie Leneave, Kyrstin Cornwall and Keira Cornwall, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Per Michael’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

