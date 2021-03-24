OSWEGO – Nick F. Reitz, 91, of Oswego, passed peacefully, surrounded by his family on March 20, 2021.

A life long Oswegonian, and one of nine children, he was the son of the late Anthony and Anna (Corradino) Reitz.

Nick was a graduate of Oswego High School and later entered the military. He served in the United States Navy from 1952-1954. He loved his time in the military and enjoyed sharing his stories of worldwide travel with his family. Nick had especially fond memories of his time in Italy and Fatima. He was also a proud recipient of two Navy Service Medals, the National Defense Service Medal and Navy Occupation Service Medal.

In 1966, Nick married his wife of 53 years, Nancy (Gilbert) Reitz until her passing in 2020 and together they raised their three children. Above all, he loved his family, was a devoted husband, and a loving father. Nick was a purchasing agent for the NYS Power Authority until he retired.

He was also a past Commander of the Charles C. Crisafulli Post. Nick was very artistic, creative, talented in the art of calligraphy, and he enjoyed drawing for his children. For many years he enjoyed spending time at his camp in Moon Beach and being outdoors. Nick also enjoyed golfing and feeding the backyard birds that would come by.

In addition to his parents, Nick was predeceased by his wife Nancy in 2020, and his siblings James, Albert, and Anthony Reitz, Betty Vincent, Mary Margaret Bellinger, and Rose E. Nelson.

Nick is survived by his adoring children Lorraine (Reitz) Thomas of NC, Lisa (Reitz) Walpole of Oswego, and Nicholas G. (Elizabeth) Reitz of Oswego.

He is also survived by two sisters Shirley (James) Omundson and Patricia (Bill) Harrington both of Oswego, his beloved grandchildren Christina, Matthew, and Christopher Thomas, Marc and Taylor Walpole, and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021, from 4 – 7 p.m. at 11 West Albany Street. The calling hours will honor the lives of both Nick and Nancy.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 10 am, at St. Mary Church, with Father John Canorro presiding.

Nick’s arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...