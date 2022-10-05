OSWEGO – Pamela Marie Smith, 50, of Oswego, New York, died unexpectedly on September 29, 2022, in Orlando, Florida, while visiting with her daughter.

Born in Nashua, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of Avis (Brown) Anctil of Fort Worth, Texas, and the late Valmore Anctil.

Pam lived many places throughout her life, and everywhere she went she opened her heart and home to those in need of love, kindness, and joy. She was, of course, a mother to her children but she was a mother to many others over the course of her life. Those who knew her would say she was afflicted with broken wing syndrome. She was quick to chastise you and even quicker to embrace you. She was brutally honest, incredibly faithful, and deeply forgiving.

Pam was most recently employed as the general manager of Dominoes in Oswego, New York. Throughout her life, she had many occupations including a long career in healthcare, and a longer career raising her family. Pam was an avid reader, a traveler, and a lover of adventures. Most of all she enjoyed time spent in the company of her loved ones.

Surviving is her husband Paul Smith, and her four daughters Sarah (Shane) Avery, Cammie (Naomi) Hamelin, Emily (Tracy) Hedman, and Tessa Smith. Also surviving is the father of two daughters, Arthur Hamelin, her sister Susan (Dana) DeGuire, and her children Katherine Haddock and Dalton DeGuire. Her three grandchildren Gavin Hamelin, Darrick Hamelin, and Hugo Hedman, many nieces and nephews, and all those she adopted into her heart and home.

Calling hours will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday October 7, with services to follow, at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street, Oswego, NY.

