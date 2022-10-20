OSWEGO – Patricia May Kandt, 78, a lifetime resident of Oswego, New York, peacefully passed on October 18, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

She was the daughter of the late William and Evelyn (Holden) DeLapp. Patricia was a graduate of Oswego High School. She retired from SUNY Oswego after 30 years of dedicated service.

Patricia was an avid gardener who could be found passionately maintaining her flower gardens year-round. She enjoyed nature, you could often find her spending time outdoors on her patio watching the birds frequent the many bird feeders found around her property.

Patricia enjoyed country music to the fullest; her favorite artists were George Jones and Kitty Wells.

She especially cherished holidays and family gatherings. Patricia was a long-time and active member of the First United Methodist Church. Patricia deeply loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will always be remembered as a thoughtful, peaceful, and loving person.

Patricia is survived by her loving children Lorena Kandt of Florida, Maureen (Greg) Vesey of Virginia, and Doug (Tony Crouse) Kandt of Lyons, her brother Richard DeLapp of Oswego, sisters Mary DeLapp Stevens of Oswego, Peggy (Robert) Pryor of Scriba, three grandchildren Brittney (Chris) Winslow, Ryan (Bekah Briggs) Vesey, and Spencer (Malory Harding) Vesey, and two great-grandchildren Elliott Winslow and Colter Vesey.

She was predeceased by her siblings William DeLapp, Robert DeLapp, LaRita Hutton Yerdon, and Donald DeLapp.

Friends and family are invited to call on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

