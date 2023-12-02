Patrick E. Waterhouse, 66, of Oswego, departed this earth and entered fully in to the presence of the Lord on December 1, 2023, after a courageous battle with Leukemia.

Born in Fulton, NY, he was the son of the late Richard L. Waterhouse and the late Shirley (Shear) and Leslie Kerfien Jr.

He worked as an Electrician for Armstrong/Interface for over 40 years before retiring. He loved to hunt, fish and play the guitar. His last few years he enjoyed his winters in Florida and the beach.

Surviving are his children, Melissa Donnelly of Nebraska and Dominick Waterhouse of Fulton, his two brothers, Ronald Waterhouse of Tennessee and Leslie (Tonya) Kerfien III of Florida, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother Richard L. Waterhouse II, and a sister Sherry Ann Fetkiw.

Calling hours for friends and family will be held 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, December 5th at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany St. Oswego.

A small gathering and celebration of life will follow the calling hours at Bridie Manor.

