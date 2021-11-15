FULTON – Patrick Joseph Smith Sr., 89, of Fulton, New York, passed away surrounded by his loving family on November 14, 2021.

Born and raised in Fulton, he was the son of the late Leon and Lillian (McNamara)Smith.

Patrick attended Fulton City Schools and was a graduate of Fulton High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in March 1951 and was a SeaBee. He was honorably discharged in March 1957. Patrick met and married the love of his life, Claudette Huard in 1953, on Valentine’s Day. They resided in Fulton and together raised their six children.

Patrick was a Master Electrician for Armstrong World Industries for over 40 years. He was an active communicant of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He was also a member of the American Legion.

Patrick was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also a talented wood worker. He was very active and athletic. Patrick enjoyed the game of golf, and he played on a hockey team, The Gray Wolves, until the age of 80. Patrick loved his family and enjoyed every family gathering. He was born on St. Patrick’s Day and was a true Irishman, all 18 grandchildren were convinced that Grandpa Pat was a Leprechaun.

Patrick is survived by his wife of 69 years Claudette, his children Michael (Rebecca) Smith, Kim (Jeff) Johnson, Kelly (Jay) LeVea, Kathleen (Michael) Amodie, and Jim (Deborah Duger) Smith, and daughter in law Mary Beth Smith. He also leaves behind a brother James Smith of Fulton, a sister Jane Rawson, 18 beloved grandchildren, 18 cherished great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Patrick was predeceased by his son Patrick J.“Scooter” Smith Jr., his brothers Ernie, William, Norman, and Leon Jr. Smith, and his sisters Cora Lindsley and Marion Arcadi.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, November 18 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany Street. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 19 at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fulton. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fulton. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

