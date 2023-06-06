OSWEGO, NY – Pauline A. Farnsworth, 91, of Oswego, passed on June 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fulton, she was the daughter of the late Donald H. and Sarah D. (Evans) Howard.

Pauline was a line worker at the Nestles Plant in Fulton. She was a proud member of LGAR, the Lady Grand Army of the Republic, and served as the president for a period of time. She liked to play Bingo and was very creative. She had a talent for making beautiful jewelry and greeting cards.

Family was most important; Pauline loved spending time with her family. She also loved to travel with her husband and looked forward to their winters in Florida.