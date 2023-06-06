OSWEGO, NY – Pauline A. Farnsworth, 91, of Oswego, passed on June 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fulton, she was the daughter of the late Donald H. and Sarah D. (Evans) Howard.
Pauline was a line worker at the Nestles Plant in Fulton. She was a proud member of LGAR, the Lady Grand Army of the Republic, and served as the president for a period of time. She liked to play Bingo and was very creative. She had a talent for making beautiful jewelry and greeting cards.
Family was most important; Pauline loved spending time with her family. She also loved to travel with her husband and looked forward to their winters in Florida.
Surviving are her three daughters Cheryl (Dennis) McCarthy, Kathleen Farnsworth, and Lisa (Michael) Brown, two sons Dennis (Cindy) Farnsworth and Randy (Joyce) Farnsworth, daughter in law Terri Cole Farnsworth, son in law Ronald Norris, and her brother David Howard. She also leaves behind 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her son Michael Farnsworth and daughter Dawn Norris, her brothers William and James Howard and her husband Charles E. Farnsworth in March of 2023.
Family and friends are invited to call in Friday, June 9, 2023, from 11-1 pm followed by a funeral service with Father John Canorro, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Pauline’s burial will follow at Hannibal Village Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.