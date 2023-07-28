OSWEGO, NY – R. Dawn Dashner of Oswego passed away on July 27, 2023, at the age of 89. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Ruth (Tovey) Sova.

Dawn loved her family and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was very kind and giving and enjoyed donating her time to various organizations close to her heart.

Through the years, she served as a girl scout leader and cookie mom, a sorority mom, and she was a Pillar of the Church of the Resurrection. She was very creative and had a talent for knitting, china painting, and ceramics. She knitted beautiful mittens and donated them to the church and local schools. She also enjoyed reading and worked at Shapiro’s clothing store.