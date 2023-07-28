OSWEGO, NY – R. Dawn Dashner of Oswego passed away on July 27, 2023, at the age of 89. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Ruth (Tovey) Sova.
Dawn loved her family and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was very kind and giving and enjoyed donating her time to various organizations close to her heart.
Through the years, she served as a girl scout leader and cookie mom, a sorority mom, and she was a Pillar of the Church of the Resurrection. She was very creative and had a talent for knitting, china painting, and ceramics. She knitted beautiful mittens and donated them to the church and local schools. She also enjoyed reading and worked at Shapiro’s clothing store.
Dawn is survived by her loving husband, of 70 years, Bob Dashner as well as her three daughters, Rhonda (Marty) Stangle of Spencer, NY, Karen (Fred) Ohman of Camillus, and Joanne (Mike Gray) Kessler of Delmar. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren Shaun Sullivan, Jamie Ohman, Brian Ohman, Cody Kessler, Tyler Kessler, Alex Kessler, Andrew Kessler, Tyler Stangle, and Josh Stangle, four great-grandchildren and one on the way, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Ronald Sova and Thomas Tovey, and two sisters-in-law Carol Sova and Joyce Tovey.
Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 9-11 a.m. with a funeral service to follow, with Mother Anne Wichelns, at Nelson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in Dawn’s name, to the Heart Association and the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.