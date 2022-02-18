OSWEGO – Richard D. Shambo, 84, of Oswego, passed on January 30, 2022, in Tampa, Florida.

Born in Albion, New York, he was the son of the late John and Helena (Reynolds) Shambo.

He was a US Army Veteran serving from 1957 to 1959 in guided missiles.

Richard was a carpenter with the Local Carpenter’s Union 277, formerly 747. He was always active and enjoyed the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer. Richard had a talent and passion for creating beautiful pieces, most that which he shared with his family. Retirement didn’t slow him down.

He made beautiful watering cans, stools, birdfeeders, and a wishing well that his family will forever cherish. He loved his family and was a thoughtful and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a good friend who was loved by and will be missed by many.

Richard is survived by his loving wife Mary (Simoneau) Shambo and his children Michelle (Kevin) Gates and Todd Shambo. He also leaves behind his brother Stanley (Becky) Shambo, sister Ann Casey, brother-in-law Walter Buske, and four beloved grandchildren Mitchell Shambo, Dean Shambo, Megan Gates, and Carter Gates.

In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his sister Jane Buske.

Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. A Funeral Service will follow at 5 p.m. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held at Scriba Town Fire Barn after the services.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations, in Richard’s name, to the Scriba Fire Department.

Richard’s arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...