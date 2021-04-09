Richard Lee Sayer

HANNIBAL, NY – Richard Lee (Perk) Sayer died on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Oswego Hospital after a long decline in health. He was 79 years old.

A longtime resident of Hannibal, Richard was born in Hickory, NC on January 22, 1942.

Richard graduated from Oswego High School and attended Cornell University and Oswego State College. He served in the US Marine Corps and the Marine Reserves. While he was a student at Oswego State College, he met and married Vivian Dallek, with whom he had two loving children, Leane and Janis. Richard was an accomplished farmer and carpenter. He enjoyed nature and was an excellent vegetarian cook.

He was preceded in death by his father, Grover Perkins of Hickory, by his mother, Ruth Richards Sayer of Oswego, and by his step-father, Frank Sayer, Jr. of Oswego.

He is survived by daughters Leane Sayer Humphreys (Brian) of San Diego, Ca., and Janis Sayer (Richard Forsythe) of Chicago, Il., and a grandson, Austin Somers (Yanilda Clavell), who lives in Oswego, a sister, Susan Sayer Crewe (Jeffrey) of Mystic, Ct., and three brothers, Frank Sayer, III, of Oswego, Steve Sayer (Nancy) of Bluffton, SC, and Robert Perkins, of Hickory, NC, and by several nieces and nephews.

Richard’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to his neighbor, David Scott, who provided much needed help during the past difficult months, and to the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Oswego Hospital who provided expert care.

Friends and family are invited to calling hours on Tuesday, May 4 between the hours of 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Nelson Funeral Home at 11 West Albany Street in Oswego.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...