OSWEGO – Mr. Richard S. Burns, 89, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on June 14, 2021 in Oswego after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Mineola, New York, he was the son of the late Richard S. Sr. and Irmel (Fream) Burns.

Richard graduated from The Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, in 1949, where he achieved a Bachelor of Arts degree. He was a proud veteran of the United State Air Force. He served during the Korean War from 1951-1955. He was an accomplished banker at several banks including European American Bank and Barclay’s Bank. Throughout his retirement, Richard had many hobbies. He was a master gardener and gem stone collector. Richard and Adeline Burns also enjoyed traveling the world together.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Adeline Merenda and his sister Joanne Hart, also his sisters and brothers in law Yolanda “Lonnie” Curran, Julianna and Roger Wells, John and Joanne Merenda, Maria Davies, Roberta (Ed Courtney) Merenda, Marie Merenda, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his sister Gene Whitten, his brother in law Joseph Merenda Sr., and sister in law Lena Oswald.

Richard’s love of his wife and family, the game of golf, collegiate sports, his community and, above all, his love of the Lord were cornerstones of his life. His family will miss him every day as we remember his wit, courage, determination, hope, and his stalwart support of each of them.

Richard’s services will be held privately at the convenience of the family, and his burial will take place in St. Peter Cemetery. Richard’s arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

