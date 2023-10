SCIBA, NY – Ryan M. Baker, 41, of Scriba, passed unexpectedly on June 27, 2023. Born in Syracuse, he was the son of Gary and Linda Baker of Scriba.

Ryan worked as a carpenter with the Carpenter’s Local #277. Ryan is survived by his loving parents and his children Trenton and Declan Baker.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Entombment will take place in St. Peter Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.