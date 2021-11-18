OSWEGO – Shirley J. Hare, 85, of Oswego, New York, beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt, and Grandmother passed on November 17, 2021, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born and raised in Oswego, Shirley was the daughter of the late Harold and Ruth (Nichols) Kingsbury.

Shirley attended Fulton and Oswego Alliance church for over 35 years.

Shirley married her late husband of 63 years, Harry J. Hare Jr. and raised their five children.

Shirley was creative with an eye for detail. She enjoyed quilting, crafts, oil painting, knitting, crocheting, and Swedish weaving. She worked for WT Grant, Browne and Davis, and Goldberg’s as an upholsterer, where she made drapes and furniture slipcovers. Lastly, she worked for Karpinski’s of Oswego as a seamstress.

Shirley is survived by children, daughters Cindy (David) Fresch of Oswego, Ruth (Wade) Kline of Oneida, Kathy (Jeff) Cooper of Oswego and son Dan (Mary Jo) Hare of Oswego, also her daughter in law Elaine Hare of Fulton, her sister Donna (Dick) Kostoroski of Oswego, fifteen grandchildren Jeremiah (Raquel) Hare, Stephanie (Nick) Wexler, Karilyn (Joe) Hotchkiss, Jerrod (Rachel) Calkins, Tara Fresch, Alena Fresch, Daniel Hare Jr., Douglas (Sherri) Hare, Bethany (Josh) Burgess, Wade Kline III, Rachael (Matt) Bonville, Mitchell DuBois, Cole DuBois, Katie Cooper, Kevin (Maggie) Cooper, twenty great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband Harry J. Hare Jr, their son Harry “Skip” Hare III, and her sister Bernice Worden.

Friends and family are invited to call from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Her funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Oswego Alliance Church. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shirley’s name to Friends of Oswego County Hospice, P.O. Box 102 Oswego, NY 13126. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

