OSWEGO – Stephen J. Becksted passed quietly into the next chapter of his existence on December 9, 2021.

Stephen was a lifelong resident of Oswego. He grew up as a country boy and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his Uncle Ed. Steve was a loyal friend and loved his family deeply.

Steve struggled with various illnesses throughout his adult life. It lead to a choice of isolation as a tactic to help with his survival. In his recent life, Steve had to rely on his family and medical personnel that helped with his care. Steve grew much more compassionate and humorous with people as his illness progressed. Over the years, Steve’s most consistent companions were his much loved German Shepherd dogs.

He was predeceased by his father James Becksted, grandparents Hiram and Viola Barlow and William and Cecelia Beckstead, his Aunt Margaret Barlow, and his Uncle Edward Barlow.

He is survived by his mother Lucille Becksted, brother Mark Becksted, sister Mechelle (Becksted) Williams and her husband Wayne, and several nieces and nephews who brought love and joy to him.

Steve was always very appreciative of the kindness provided to him by many caretakers that helped him and his dogs. As his time grew near, Steve began to see more pleasure and joy in his life and did his very best to make life better for those that he loved.

A celebration of life is being planned for July 2022. Steve’s arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

