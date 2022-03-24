ALTMAR, NY – In loving memory of Susanne B. DeWolfe, a gentle, kind, and loving person, who passed away on March 16, 2022.

She was 88 years old. She was born to Robert and Marie Barnard in Altmar, New York. Susanne married Douglas Arthur DeWolfe. They lived in East Syracuse, New York, for many years and had six children together.

They were both faithful, energetic, and loved members of the Eastwood Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. In their later years, they traveled to the Bahamas and spent over four years teaching the Bible’s message about the true God, Jehovah, his Son, Jesus Christ, and the promises of life everlasting on a paradise earth. The truths from God’s Word were close to Susanne’s heart and she was moved to share them with many people.

To join us for a virtual Memorial Service on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 4 p.m. please contact Ralph DeWolfe at [email protected]

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

missing or outdated ad config

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...