OSWEGO – Thomas Alan Reynolds, 72, of Oswego, New York, passed away at home on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Born in Oswego, Tom was the son of the late John (Rusty) and Clara (Paulik) Reynolds.

He attended The Rochester School for the Deaf and Gallaudet College. Tom worked for Stone & Webster as a Draftsman.

Thomas was a member of the New Haven Fire Department, and he was on the Board of Visitors for the NYSSD in Rome, N.Y. He was also a member of AOH, VFW, The American Legion, and The Oswego Moose Lodge.

He is survived by his siblings Valerie Hill, David Reynolds, and Emilie Manning, and also several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his siblings Arlene Blum, Michael Reynolds, and Patric Reynolds.

In respecting Tom’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date at St. Mary’s Church, Oswego.

Donations can be made to the New Haven Fire Department.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related